This is extremely triggering so please consider your mental and emotional health before watching!

On Dec. 11, a Baltimore man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in the Federal Hill area and fatally shot her just before taking off to Columbia, Maryland where he then shot and killed his ex-wife, The Baltimore Sun reported. The man took his own life shortly after. In between his killing spree, the emotionally unstable suspect took to Facebook Live where he gave a chilling confession as to why he committed the egregious shootings. “..I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head,” the man says in the startling video which has since gone viral. “Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy,” he continues. “I can’t go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I’m going to do myself too.”

In the clip, the suspect details some of the issues he was dealing with between both his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend.

“I’ve been going through a custody battle. I’ve been going through having my ex-wife say I molested my children. All kinds of craziness,” he tells viewers with a stoic look on his face. “I start dating somebody new. She got pregnant. We go into a fight and the first thing she does, she’s threatening that she’s going to do the same thing,” he continues. ‘You never going to see your kids…’ It’s the holiday man. I don’t have any family. Nothing.”

As the suspect begins to wrap up the startling live video, he adds, “I just wanted to say this to people. Don’t play with people’s emotions man,” right before his ex-wife comes out of the building. The man then can be heard saying, “Oh, there’s my ex-wife right now,” and darts towards the door to run after her. Before the video cuts, the suspect shouts out “Today’s the day!”

As the video made its rounds across the internet over the weekend, social media users shared their reactions to the horrifically saddening story.

“What the fuq did I just watch? This CANNOT be our reality in 2021. This is so sad – wow!” wrote one person on Instagram.

“Depression is real. Don’t underestimate it,” another user replied.

While a third-social media goer commented, “Damn.. I’m sorry both parents couldn’t work out their differences. Now the children don’t have either. He didn’t think about the lifelong effect of the children.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released a statement following the tragedy.

“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters near the city crime scene. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of these victims.”

Authorities say their investigation is still ongoing.

