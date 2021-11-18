Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is under fire for viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Sadly, the shocking incident occurred right in front of their 5-month-old son. The Jets alum threw a number of blows at his ex’s head right before tossing her into a television. The assault, which was captured on video, shows Stacy walking back over to the frightened woman as she throws her hands over her head, begging him to stop. After the two exchange a few more words, the large running back then yanks his ex up again by the arms and calls her “fucking bitch” right before the startling clip ends.

According to TMZ, Stacy’s ex called the cops immediately after the altercation, but the former NFL star fled the scene shortly before they arrived. The woman has now filed for a restraining order citing in the document that she feared for her life and her children’s lives. The doc claims that the St. Louis Rams draftee arrived at her home around 2 pm on Nov. 13, to see his son. During his visit, Stacy’s ex said that he flew into a jealous rage.

Stacy’s ex continued: