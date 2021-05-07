MadameNoire Featured Video

Thursday during a pre-trial hearing held to determine whether or not prosecutors will move forward with their case against Corey Walker, the only adult charged in the shooting death of Pop Smoke, LAPD detective Christian Carrasco shared horrifying details about the Brooklyn rapper’s final moments.

The shooting took place at a rented mansion in Los Angeles. Intruders entered the home at approximately 4 a.m. using a second-floor balcony as their entry point. A female companion of the “Welcome to the Party” rapper, whose birth name is Bashar Jackson, told investigators that she was inside a bedroom at the home at the time of the invasion and that one of the intruders held a gun to her head.

“Shut the f–k up. Do you want to die?” he allegedly told the woman as the other hooded intruders made their way into the adjoining bathroom where Jackson was showering, according to the New York Daily News.

After the men entered the bathroom, a struggle ensued and the woman told investigators that she heard Jackson yell before running out of the bathroom.

“She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground,” said Carrasco.

Sadly, the woman told investigators that once Jackson fell to the ground, two of the intruders proceeded to kick him. Jackson tried to escape again, which is when the woman says she heard two more pops.

“Mr. Jackson gets up and runs downstairs. She hears two more pops,” the detective said. “She follows Mr. Jackson, sees him on the ground, and screams for Michael (Durodola) to call 911.”

The woman also told investigators that she believes the intruders stole some of Jackson’s jewelry before fleeing the scene. First responders rushed Jackson to Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He was immediately taken into surgery where doctors attempted to perform a “left thoracotomy;” however, his condition rapidly declined and doctors were unable to save him.

Jackson’s mother, Audry Jackson, was present for the hearing and appeared visibly disturbed as the detective testified, according to reports.

Walker, along with three other juvenile suspects, one of whom is only 15 years old, have been charged with murder and robbery in connection to the February 2020 shooting. Jackson was just 20 years old at his time of death. Christopher Darden, who previously represented the man accused of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle, is Walker’s defense attorney.