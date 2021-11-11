MadameNoire Featured Video
Police investigate after gunshots were fired at a house

Jeremy Hogan

On Aug. 4, sidewalk surveillance video captured the horrific death of 42-year-old Delia Johnson being shot in the head by an unidentified woman. The New York Police Department has recently tracked down and identified the alleged suspect responsible for the egregious murder.
Police officials captured and arrested 42-year-old Claudia Banton in Jacksonville, Florida on Nov. 8.
The shocking surveillance footage showed a woman emerge from a double-parked vehicle right before walking up to Johnson and shooting her execution-style in the back of the head. As Johnson fell to the ground, the woman shot her again, right before she walked back to the vehicle and drove off. The NYPD strongly believes that Banton was responsible for the shooting. According to PEOPLE, the young mother was in front of her apartment building in Crown Heights when the incident occurred. Coincidentally, both Banton and Johnson had attended a funeral shortly before the horrific shooting.
Categories: News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN