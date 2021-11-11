NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed the arrest on Twitter writing: “APPREHENSION MADE You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you. The woman responsible for the August 4th murder of a #Brooklyn woman has been apprehended by our partners in Jacksonville, Florida.” Black Enterprise noted that Banton may have lured Johnson to her death with a phone call. According to the victim’s mother, Delia Berry, the suspect was close with the family at one point.

“Oh my God, oh my God, she used to stay with us,” Berry said back in August, according to the outlet.

“She was one of my babies too. She slept on my bed and ate my food,” she added to PIX 11.

Johnson’s distraught mother said she’s still unclear of the motive behind her daughter’s tragic death, but she did mention that the two women’s relationship had recently turned sour citing that they had been arguing in the past.

A GoFundMe campaign had been set up to help Johnson’s family with funeral costs.