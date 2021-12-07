MadameNoire Featured Video

New details have emerged in the startling home intrusion case that led to the death of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music icon Clarence Avant.

TMZ reported that the 81-year-old was awake when the armed suspect broke into their Trousdale Estates Home in LA and shot and killed Jacqueline. Clarence was reportedly sleeping in their bedroom nearby when the incident occurred. Sources close to the famous music executive told authorities that his wife, who was typically a night owl, was up and about at 2 A.M. when she came face to face with the suspect. They believe that the two startled each other and that the gunmen ultimately shot Jacqueline out of fear.

A security guard who was patrolling the house that night claimed that the suspect entered from the side of the yard. The gunmen allegedly shot at the guard as he was fleeing the Avant estate, but he missed. Hours after the incident, a man was taken into custody and charged with the death of Mrs. Avant. The 29-year-old suspect has been identified as Aariel Maynor, AP news reported. Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot while breaking into the couple’s Hollywood Hills home. Authorities say they found him nearby the scene following the incident along with evidence of stolen items.

On Dec. 6, prosecutors slammed Maynor with a number of charges including one count of felony with a firearm, and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. He’s also been charged with attempted murder for shooting at the security guard on patrol. Maynor already has a few previous felony convictions for assault, robbery, and grand theft on his record. He was also reportedly on parole at the time of the shooting, AP News noted.

“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and goodwill touched so many lives,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release following the news.