Porsha Williams was greeted by an unexpected heckler during her recent book signing event in West Hollywood.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was signing a few copies of her new memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha” on Dec. 8, when an animal activist stormed into the event urging the celeb to stop wearing animal fur as fashion.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am not here to interrupt anything! I want to bring something to your attention that’s very important – ‘The Real Housewives’ support fur and wear fur!” the activist shouts, as Williams, 40, continues to sign books for her fans at Barnes & Noble.

At one point in the video obtained by Gossip Bae, the activist begins to inch closer to Williams shortly before carrying on with her rant. “We are here to ask Porsha – Porsha please stop wearing fur! I’m a big fan, and I really ask you to please go fur-free!” she shouts. “Animals are skinned alive!” the woman repeats shortly before adding, “It’s not fashion!”

Porsha’s fans weren’t having it though. As the woman was escorted out of the Barnes & Noble by security, a few of Williams’ supporters can be heard shouting “We love fur, we love fur!” as she exits the building. The Bravo star appeared to be unbothered by the animal activist’s stint too.

Porsha’s intimate book, “The Pursuit of Porsha” dives deeper into the personal life behind her reality TV stardom. The book gives fans a candid look at some of the challenges she has experienced including her parent’s rocky relationship, her struggles with childhood depression, and her scary encounter with disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.

In her book, Williams recalls the moment she met the singer back in 2007. The star said she was introduced to the R&B icon through a mutual friend after she considered pursuing a career in music. She was then flown to Chicago to potentially work with Kelly, but instead of heading into the studio, Williams was taken to Kelly’s home. After meeting the “Bump n’ Grind” crooner, the-then 25-year-old was led into the singer’s bedroom, where Kelly eventually asked her to undress. “I’ve already put myself in this position,” she writes in her new memoir. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”

The Pampered By Porsha founder revealed that she met with Kelly two more times following the incident, but she finally stopped seeing him after she woke up and heard a woman being beaten in one of the rooms of his home. During an interview with PEOPLE in November, the mother of one opened up about why she finally decided to reveal the shocking mishap with the Chicago native following his conviction.

“I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” she explained. “There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person and that it was okay for me to be treated like that.”

Porsha kept the dark secret tucked away for years, even from her own mother, whom she’s extremely close to.