Source: Courtesy of B Fragranced, Savoir Faire, Oakcha / otherIt’s that time of year folks — the holidays are upon us. This season’s gift-giving festivities are more special than ever before since many loved ones weren’t able to get together and celebrate last year due to pandemic restrictions.

With that in mind, MADAMENOIRE plans to keep you in the loop with the best gifts to have on your radar this holiday season.

See our round-up of Black-owned businesses with presents for the most fabulously fragranced people in your life.

Happy shopping!

Moodeaux’s Worthy Supercharged Skinscent Grab-Then-Go Duo

Since Moodeaux is one of the latest fragrance lines to hit the scene, this gift is ideal for the fragrance lover in your life who’s likes to snag a scent before it goes viral.

A full-size bottle of the brand’s Worthy Supercharged SkinScent is presented in its Grab-Then-Go Stash Bag as a great little luxury.

Worthy‘s fragrance profile is described as a “bad*ss, sophisticated signature scent that reminds us how powerful we truly are.” Its notes include white tea, orange blossom, red rose, lavender and leafy greens. Its overall smell is grounded by dry musk, vanilla wood and amber.

One review of the Grab-Then-Go Duo wrote: “Worthy smells sooooo good, you don’t have to put much on and the scent lasts on my skin. I love it. The bag is a perfect companion: compact, sturdy and ideal for travel.”

$65 at Moodeaux.com