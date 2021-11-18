In her new memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, Porsha Williams describes a harrowing experience she had with R. Kelly while she was pursuing a music career.
Back in 2007, Williams, who was 25 at the time, went to Chicago to meet with Kelly. After she touched down, she was driven to his home instead of a recording studio. After being introduced to him, she was taken to a bedroom. She said she was there for hours before Kelly walked in. He then demanded that she take off her clothes.
“I’ve already put myself in this position,” she wrote according to People. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”
Williams’ experience echoes the account of many of the convicted sex trafficker’s victims. Women who have accused him of abuse, like Azriel Clary, said they built relationships with Kelly so they could jump start a music career.
Williams saw Kelly twice after that horrible experience. She said she decided to never see him again when she woke up to the sounds of a woman being beaten in his home one morning.
Williams kept her experience with R. Kelly a secret for years before telling her mother and others she had close knit relationships.
It’s not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me. And I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself. But I was glad when I did, she was glad that I told her and we talked about it. She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don’t have to go through it.
Williams said she did speak with investigators about her experience with Kelly, who is facing life in prison.
“I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” she said. “There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person, and that it was okay for me to be treated like that.”
Williams also shares details about other experiences in her book like battling depression during her childhood as well as after giving birth to her daughter, Pilar. She also revealed that she experienced suicidal thoughts.
The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose will be released on Nov. 30.