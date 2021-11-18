MadameNoire Featured Video

In her new memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, Porsha Williams describes a harrowing experience she had with R. Kelly while she was pursuing a music career.

Back in 2007, Williams, who was 25 at the time, went to Chicago to meet with Kelly. After she touched down, she was driven to his home instead of a recording studio. After being introduced to him, she was taken to a bedroom. She said she was there for hours before Kelly walked in. He then demanded that she take off her clothes.

“I’ve already put myself in this position,” she wrote according to People. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”

Williams’ experience echoes the account of many of the convicted sex trafficker’s victims. Women who have accused him of abuse, like Azriel Clary, said they built relationships with Kelly so they could jump start a music career.

Williams saw Kelly twice after that horrible experience. She said she decided to never see him again when she woke up to the sounds of a woman being beaten in his home one morning.

Williams kept her experience with R. Kelly a secret for years before telling her mother and others she had close knit relationships.