Another woman accusing R. Kelly of sexual and physical abuse took the stand and described the horrific experiences she had during her five-year relationship with him.

Jane Doe number five, who is the second accuser to testify in his Brooklyn racketeering trial, said she met Kelly after attending his concert in Orlando, Florida, in April 2015 after a member of his entourage approached her and gave her his number. Doe was excited about this because she was an aspiring singer and hoped that the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter could help her launch her career. Doe was 17-years-old when she met him but told him she was 18. During her testimony, she said from the start, Kelly was focused on other things besides music. She claimed that during their first meeting, he pressured her to allow him to perform sexual acts on her.

“I was against it — I told him I did not come to please him,” she said according to The New York Times. “He continued to persist and told me I didn’t have to do anything, just to take off my clothes.”

After he performed the sexual act on her, he allowed her to audition for him.

Doe said she continued to see Kelly at his homes in Atlanta, and Chicago, the summer before her senior year. At some point, she ended up telling him she was only 17, and that she had to return home for school. She alleged that he laughed in her face and slapped her after telling him this. She and Kelly then convinced her parents to allow her to be homeschooled while living with him in Chicago.

Doe number five said that while living with him and his other girlfriends, instead of working in music, she was abiding by strict rules, being forced to engage in sexual and demeaning acts and being beaten every two to three days.

“He would leave bruises and it would sometimes make my skin tear,” she said. “[Kelly] said that it was just a spanking to help me remember [his rules],” The Daily Beast reported.

She said Kelly also gave her herpes when she was 17, knowing he was diagnosed with it. When she told him, he said he got agitated with her and told her she could’ve contracted it from anyone.

Doe also said Kelly forced her to get an abortion.

“He said, ‘You need to look into that abortion stuff because you need to keep that body’,” she said.

She added that he told her he didn’t want to start a family until he “got rid of the other girls” in the house.

Doe also testified that as punishment, Kelly forced her to smear feces on her face and put it in her mouth while he recorded her. When he told her she had to redo the video because she wasn’t “into it enough,” she said no.

According to CNN, Kelly watched her testimony emotionless.