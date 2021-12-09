MadameNoire Featured Video

Things continue to escalate in Jennifer Hough’s lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj’s lawyers are reportedly “calling BS” on Hough’s allegations in new court documents obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, the rapper’s attorneys followed through with asking the court to sanction Hough over her “blatant falsehoods” and inconsistencies in the lawsuit.

The legal team argues that Hough lied about changing her phone and moving away from her kids due to alleged harassment Minaj and others in the rapper’s camp sent her way over her lawsuit against the couple.

In fact, the rapper’s attorneys claim Hough actually sent Nicki a text after June 2020, when the accuser claims the harassment occurred. In a screenshot shared by TMZ of an alleged text Hough sent Nicki in late August 2020, it reads: “US Marshalls are asking questions!!! They showed up at my house.”

Minaj’s lawyers also say Hough was lying when she said the rapper’s team reached out to her brother with a $500,000 offer depending on whether she was willing to recant a written statement she provided on Petty sexually assaulting her back in the 90s.

The rapper’s attorneys also have an issue with an interview Hough did earlier this year and claim Hough said her brother told her the $500K offer was sent by someone who wanted the accuser to talk with Petty’s lawyers.

According to Minaj’s lawyers, the allegation that Nicki was somehow behind the offer is merely speculation, making that aspect of Hough’s lawsuit less credible.

Overall, TMZ reports that Minaj’s legal team thinks Hough is just trying to “score a payday” out of the rapper and Petty.

Hough is currently suing the married couple for intimidation, witness harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit stems from a sexual encounter Hough and Petty had as teenagers in 1994, where he raped her at knifepoint. Petty pled guilty to first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in prison, although he still maintains his innocence in the situation.

In January 2020, Minaj’s husband was hit with an indictment after failing to register as a sex offender upon moving to Los Angeles — where he and the rapper now reside with their son. Petty pled guilty to the federal charges later filed against him over his failure to register in California in September of this year.

