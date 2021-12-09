MadameNoire Featured Video

More than 30 women have accused Superfly actor and rapper Kaalan “KR” Walker of rape and sexual abuse allegations dating back as far as 2013. Claims against the star were presented by prosecutors in a Los Angeles courtroom on Dec. 6.

During his hearing, Walker pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of rape and 2 counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor, in addition to multiple felonies, AceSHowBiz reported. Walker faces life behind bars if found guilty.

A defense attorney for the “Kings” actor claimed that he “was in consensual and voluntary contact” with all of the women who have come forward with allegations.

Walker’s attorney continued, “There’s no abduction rape. There’s no forced rape. Purportedly, he is giving them information like, ‘Hey, I could put you in a movie. I could put you in a rap video. I could create a star.’ And that’s what gets them to do things they might not normally want to do.” His lawyer added that the female accusers were just bitter “that the stardom and glory didn’t come to fruition, they’re lying and saying he assaulted them. We believe that every one of these young ladies is lying.”

Walker catapulted to fame after starring in the action crime thriller “Superfly” in 2018 alongside Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell among other stars. He’s also appeared in films such as Halle Berry’s “Kings” and 2018’s “In Contempt.”

The victims claim that they came into contact with the star via social media where he was allegedly posing as a photographer. Sydney Standford, who is one of the women testifying against Walker, alleged that the rapper locked her inside of a car after a photoshoot in 2017 and viciously raped her.

