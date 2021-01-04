Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Victim Speaks Out, Says Nicki And Petty Are Threatening Her

Recently, Nicki Minaj made headlines after she shared the first images of her brand new baby boy, who she calls Papa Bear. The child is absolutely adorable. But apparently, despite all of the happiness she should be experiencing as a new wife and mother, one woman claims that Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been using their maternity and paternity leave as a time to attack a woman from Kenneth’s past.

It’s widely been reported that Kenneth Petty is a sex offender and was convicted of raping a woman when she was, according to Nicki Minaj, 16-years-old and he was 15. Minaj also claimed that the two were dating at the time. However, the alleged victim, who does not want to be named, claims both she and Petty were 16 and they were never romantically involved.

Recently in a 21 second video obtained by NoseyHeauxLive, the alleged victim sent a message to the Pettys.

“This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Tell your f*ckin people to leave my family alone. Don’t call my f*ckin family. Don’t call my brothers. Don’t call anybody. Leave me and my family the f*ck alone!”

In another video on YouTube, the woman went into more depth about why she’s deciding to share her story now.

“I decided to make this video because I feel like even though it’s something that happened 26-years-ago, I’m still living with the effects now. On September 16, 1994, it was a Friday, I left my home, on my way to a city bus stop, heading to school. I was going to John Adams High School in Queens, New York. And I was met at the bus stop by Mr. Kenneth Petty. At the time, I knew him as Kenny. We grew up in the same neighborhood…He asked me where I was going, I said school. He said he was going to school. I said, ‘You’re lying’ because I never knew Kenny to go to school. Kenny was a bum. He was a street guy. He was always on the street corner. That’s what I knew him for, a street drug dealer…I had no reason to fear him at the time, I just thought he was annoying. Next thing you know, this n*gga was on up on me. He had something in my back. And he said, ‘Start walking.’ I said ‘Kenny, stop playing.’ He was like I’m serious, start walking.’ I automatically assumed it was a gun. Next thing you know, he pushed a door open. He’s pushing me up the steps. And when I get up in the room, I’m trying to talk him out of stuff. I’m trying to leave and he pushes me down. I’m holding my pants but he’s squeezing the sides of my stomach, really hard. (Through tears) As he’s squeezing me, I had to let go of my pants to get his hands off of me. It was rough going through what I went through with him. It was hell… He was standing in front of the mirror, beating his chest like ‘I’m the man. I’m the man.’ I picked up a bottle and threw it with all my might at his head.”

The woman was able to leave the room but Petty stood at the top of the steps and told her, ‘Nobody’s going to believe you.’

Court records document that Petty used a sharp object to force the victim to engage in sexual acts with him. 16, at the time, she went to the hospital and reported the incident to authorities herself. She said at the time, she was being threatened by the adults in her life to make the whole thing go away. The woman said she was pressured and coerced to drop the charges against Petty. Eventually, she had to leave New York as a result of the trauma she experienced.

Petty was eventually arrested on the charges.

The woman claimed that she spoke to Nicki personally and told her that she was indeed raped by Petty. After that conversation, she said she stopped speaking to Minaj and afterward, she was only contacted by “street goons,” who began issuing threats.

“The last message I received said I was stupid for not taking the money that they offered me because they’re going to offer that money for my head.”

You can listen to this woman’s story in the YouTube Live video below.