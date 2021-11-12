MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj’s attorney is trying to slap Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim Jennifer Hough with court sanctions.

In a letter sent to Hough’s attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, Judd Burstein threatened to demand that a judge put court sanctions on him and Hough for putting together a lawsuit full of lies, Page Six reported. Burstein is accusing Hough and Blackburn of being money hungry.

“This case is a disgrace, filed by a lawyer who, in pursuit of some cheap publicity, rushed to file [papers] asserting outlandishly false allegations against [Minaj] which have absolutely no support in the law,” he wrote.

He added, “[Minaj] has been sued by [Hough] for the ‘crime’ of being a rich celebrity — capable of paying a judgment — who fell in love with and married Mr. Petty.”

A court sanction is defined as “a financial penalty imposed by a judge on a party or attorney for violation of a court rule, for receiving a special waiver of a rule, or as a fine for contempt of court.”

In response to Burstein’s threats, Blackburn said Burstein’s efforts to penalize them won’t work.

“Burstein is using this tasteless tactic to distract people from the actions of [Minaj] and Petty,” he told Page Six. The public is not going to be fooled.”

In her lawsuit, Hough is accusing Minaj of having people harass her for seven months in an attempt to get a recant letter. She said she was offered thousands of dollars to say Petty never raped her and that Minaj called her to offer to fly her out to Los Angeles for a discussion. During an appearance on The Real, Hough said she began to receive death threats when she continued to turn down offers.

“Them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me in regards to helping her, helping them and this situation,” she said. “And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, every suggestion. The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 in my lap and I still kept saying no. The last message I received was about how I should have taken the money because they’re going to use the money to put on my head.”

In court documents, Petty claimed that he never raped her and that he and Hough had consensual sex on that day in 1994.

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he said in the documents according to Complex. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant. I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.”