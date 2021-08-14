MadameNoire Featured Video

The woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband of raping her when they were teenagers has filed a lawsuit against the couple accusingthem of intimdation and witness harassment. According to Variety, Jennifer Hough is claiming that Minaj and people from her team have been pressuring her to recant her story and also harassing her family. In the federal lawsuit, she alleged that she was offered $20,000 and a personal happy birthday message from Nicki Minaj for her daughter if she recanted her message.

Hough also claimed that Minaj ordered her to fly to Los Angeles so she could meet with her publicist and be guided thtough writing a recanted statement. In the lawsuit, it states that after Hough declined this offer, she told the “Megatron” rapper, “I need you to know woman to woman, that this happened.” Hough also claimed that an attorney reached out to her offering legal advice on recanting statements.

Hough said that Petty raped her in 1994 after they bumped into each other while she was on her way to school.

Due to these alleged situations, Hough said she has moved three times in a matter of months and changed her number. She also hasn’t worked and is dealing with paranoia and depression.

The only time Minaj addressed Petty’s sex offender status was when she tweeted

“Kenny was 15, she was 16 and, in a relationship, but go awf Internet.”

Besides this lawsuit, Petty is still addressing other legal issues. He recently agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register, TMZ reported. Prosecutors will give him a low level sentence in exchange for a guilty plea. This charge carries a minimum sentence of five years of supervised release. It was discovered he didn’t register as a sex offender in California after he was pulled over in November 2019. He had been living there since July 2019.