Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has pled guilty to charges regarding his failure to register as a sex offender once he moved to California. Petty, 43,changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in the U.S. District Court in Central District of California on September 9, Billboard reported.

After registering as a sex offender in the California Megan’s Law database, his charges for failing to register were dropped by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office but his charges from the Department of Justice still stood, hence the guilty plea. Now that he has pleaded guilty to federal charges, he will be headed back to court on January 24, 2022 for sentencing. Since he decided to plead guilty, prosecutors will give him a low level sentence. The charge of one count of failing to register a sex offender carries a minimum sentence of five years of supervised release.

In New York, Petty was a level two sex offender due to being convicted of attempted rape in 1994. When he was pulled over in Beverly Hills, California, police discovered he never registered as a sex offender in California and that he didn’t notify New York authorities that he has moved.

On the same day Petty entered his guilty plea, Minaj pulled out of performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. When a fan asked if she would be hitting the stage this year she said she has to cancel.

“I just pulled out,” the “Chun Li” rapper tweeted. “I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.”

The Pettys have been under a lot of heat lately. Jennifer Hough, who accused Petty of raping her in 1994, recently filed a lawsuit against the couple accusing them of witness intimidation, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and harassment. She claimed that Minaj has been pressuring her to recant her story and even offered to send Hough’s daughter a personalized birthday message if she obliged. Hough alleged that she had also been offered 20,000 to recant her story.