MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hough, the woman who Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was accused of raping in 1994, has made her first television appearance to speak publicly about Petty and Minaj’s alleged harassment. Hough appeared on FOX’s The Real on September 22, and spoke in detail about how Minaj and Petty have put a plan in motion to force her to recant her story which led to her filing a lawsuit against them.

During her televised interview, she spoke about the traumatic event and clarified that she and Petty were not in a relationship at the time of the incident, something that Minaj had tweeted in 2020.

“It was like reliving it again because it was a lie,” she said about Minaj sending out that tweet. “It wasn’t true. We both were 16. We were never in a relationship. I just felt woman to woman that was wrong of her.”

Hough said that after charges were brought against Petty in 1994, her guardian forced her to go to court and ask to have the charges dropped out of fear. The charges weren’t dropped and Petty was charged with first degree attempted rape and served four years in prison.

Hough said that when Minaj and Petty married, she was worried about her trauma being revealed to the world.

“I was so afraid of being known as the person he violated and I didn’t want that,” she said.

Hough’s lawyer Tyrone Blackburn said the couple harassed his client for seven months. Hough said people began calling her family members, her daughter was being approached and asked about Petty and she was receiving anonymous calls about a recant letter.

She said that the “Super Bass” rapper reached out to her in March of 2020, and offered to fly her and her family out to Los Angeles, California, for a face-to-face discussion. After she turned down the offer, Hough told Minaj that she wasn’t willing to recant her story in order to help them.

“Woman to woman, this really happened,” Hough said she told Minaj. “And I haven’t spoken to her since.”

Hough alleged Minaj and Petty had then started to send people to offer monetary compensation. She said she also received death threats.

“Them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me in regards to helping her, helping them and this situation,” she continued. “And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, every suggestion. The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 in my lap and I still kept saying no. The last message I received was about how I should have taken the money because they’re going to use the money to put on my head.”

She said she then changed her number and even moved away from her children to protect them. She said she has been “living in fear in the last year.”

“With regards to this whole situation, [it] put me in a whole different type of fear at my age,” she said. “It was wrong and I don’t want to be afraid anymore. The only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

Watch her full interview below.