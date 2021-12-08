MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show has just been extended. Unfortunately, she won’t be returning to the purple chair until at least February 2022, and that’s not even certain.

According to Page Six, guest hosts will continue to fill in for her through January once the holiday break is over. Fat Joe and Remy Ma will return for the first week of January and will be followed by Michael Rappaport. Kym Whitley and Finesse Williams will bring the funny for the third week as guest hosts. Sherri Shepherd, who has brought in the highest ratings among the guest hosts, will come back the last week of January.

The last time Williams was seen was in Miami, Florida. As she was getting into a SUV while leaving a wellness center, she told someone asking questions behind a camera that she was “doing fabulous” and that Wendy watchers could expect “much more Wendy stuff.”

In her statement where she addressed her hiatus, she said she was taking care of her health to ensure that she could come back strong.

HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

There were also claims that Williams was showing early signs of dementia and restricted to a wheelchair, which her brother Thomas Williams, Jr. shut down.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he told The Sun. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical. I am trying to find out if she’s coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean- she’s normal like that.”