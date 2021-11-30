MadameNoire Featured Video

Native New Yorker and chart-topping rapper Cardi B shared with her Instagram followers earlier this month that she finally achieved her dream of owning a home in New York City.

However, the “WAP” rapper’s sprawling $5.8 million, newly-constructed mansion is actually located in Tenafly, New Jersey, according to new reports.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure, I needed a home in my home city of NY!” Cardi wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Nov. 2 along with a photo of her standing in the home’s grand two-staircase entryway.

“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she added. “Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off….. Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”

Even though it’s not actually in New York and we’re still waiting on that house tour from Cardi, The New York Post recently shared details on the luxe Garden State property.

With over 13,000 square feet, the gated property includes nine bedrooms and a matching number of bathrooms, along with a “banquet sized dining room,” library and six fireplaces in the main house, according to the NY Post. In addition, Cardi and husband Offset’s bedroom apparently boasts dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The guest house is said to have an additional number of bedrooms. The nearly two-acre property itself “comes with every amenity imaginable,” including “10-foot-high ceilings with a movie theater, a gym, temperature-controlled wine cellar, saltwater pool, tennis court, cabana, full outdoor kitchen and more.

Interestingly, the home is said to have undergone upwards of $1 million in renovations and improvements since the “Up” rapper closed on the estate back in September.

Regardless of it being in Jersey and not New York, The NY Post shared that Cardi and Offset’s new home is less than an hour away from Midtown, Manhattan or where Cardi grew up in the Bronx. Moreover, the couple securing their New Jersey estate falls in line with a number of positive things happening in their lives within the last several months — such as welcoming their second child together, a son, in early September, and Offset surprising Cardi with an investment property in the Dominican Republic for her birthday last month.

Good for them.

