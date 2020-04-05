Cardi B Sends Generous Donation To NYC Hospital Workers

Cardi B is looking out for the essential hospital workers in New York City hospitals. Ever since the coronavirus was declared a public health emergency, nurses, doctors and other hospital staff have been working longer hours than usual and have been under high levels of stress. Cardi has taken notice and recently sent a donation to help keep them going during this devastating time.

The 27-year-old old rapper sent over 20,000 bottles of a plant-based vegan meal supplement drink called Owyn to hospitals across New York City, TMZ reports. She figured that since they are working so hard taking care of everyone else that they don’t have time to take care of themselves and have a nutritious meal. Instead of having to sit down to eat, they can drink Owyn on-the-go and feel refreshed.

The “I Like It” rapper’s donation comes after she had a brief hospital stay last week. She visited the emergency room last week for some stomach issues. She assured fans on Instagram that her symptoms had nothing to do with COVID-19.

“I have had really bad stomach issues,” she said. “I started throwing up. I took a pregnancy test [because] a b—h never f—ing knows.”

Cardi had requested that her doctor make a home visit but due to the pandemic that wasn’t an option.

“Doctors are not allowed to come to people’s homes right now. They kept telling me to drink ginger tea.”

After not eating for four days in a row, frequently vomiting and experiencing severe headaches she went to the hospital. She said once the media learned about her being hospitalized, the coronavirus rumors began.

“I was sick and the press ran with it. Then my publicist hit me up and it ain’t nothing coronavirus-related, thank God!”