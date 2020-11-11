Madamenoire Featured Video

Success can be a two-edged sword. On one hand, you’re excited and amazed by your accomplishments. On the other, you may feel this nagging worry about your ability to continue down the path of success in your future endeavors.

“I’m such an ambitious person,” Cardi B confessed in a cover story for Footwear News. “I feel like I lost so much. Now that I’m winning, it’s a very addicting feeling.”

For this reason, even she’s celebrating a win, she’s always thinking about her next project and whether or not it will measure up to or exceed her present success.

“I can go to sleep with the No. 1 record, but I’m going to sleep and thinking, ‘I need my other album to go No. 1,’” she continued. “My sneaker sold out so fast; I need my next sneaker to sell out. I always wonder if I’m going to be satisfied.”

The mom and rapper adds that she is only in competition with herself, which is what drives her to work so hard.

“I’m very hard on myself,” she admitted. “I’m hard on my entire team. We don’t focus on nobody else, we are just focusing on our last — the last music video, the last collaboration, we always compare it to our last best. We want to do better and better. When I do something positive and when I see my things selling out or my record doing pretty good, I get this crazy rush of happiness, but then it’s this rush of overwhelmingness that makes me want more [and] want more.”

Later this week, Cardi is set to release her Club C sneaker collection in collaboration with Reebok, which recently attracted backlash after the Bronx entertainer was accused of cultural appropriation for a Hindu-inspired photoshoot, which appeared to mimic Hindu goddess Durga. Cardi later apologized for the blunder.

“When I did the Reebok shoot the creative told me I’d be a goddess that represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that is something I love, that I’m all about and I thought it was dope,” she explained on Instagram. “If people think I offended their culture or religion I want to say I’m sorry – that was not my intent. I would not want anyone to disrespect my religion, with people dressed as the Virgin Mary or Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful and graceful way.”