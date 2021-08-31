Over the weekend, Cardi B set a fan straight after they implied she was the only one bringing money into her household with Migos rapper Offset.

The exchange between the “Up” rapper and the fan happened Sunday, on Aug. 29, after @jiggyjayy2 claimed, “Cardi really be keeping the lights on at her and offset house, she stay working and he be……”

Clearly not happy with the shady thrown in her husband’s direction, Cardi replied directedly and explained what Offset’s been up to lately — including his day ring the bell at the NASDAQ earlier this week.

“My man literally perform this mornin for college game day, performing later on again tonight after celebrating the finally of his HBO last night, flying in tomorrow to ring the bell Monday on a investment,” Cardi wrote back.

Not wanting the exchange to escalate any further, @jiggyjayy2 later admitted that she was being a “lil shady” towards Offset, but only because he’d cheated on Cardi in the past.

“She [Cardi] really stayed booked in busy, she be everywhere! but she should defend her husband!!! Hope we still cool after this Cardi,” the Twitter user said.

All things said and done, Cardi had no hard feelings. Surprisingly, the Bronx rapper suggested she and the fan grab lunch sometime.

“It’s cool girl,” Cardi wrote back to @jiggyjayy2. “U were just loud and wrong so I had to clock it… but I’m seeing you being attacked now in the name of Offset when it’s clearly because you’re pretty and popular and I can relate to that. So let’s have lunch on set?”