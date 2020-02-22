Erykah Badu’s ‘Badu P**sy’ Incense Sold Out In Minutes

Erykah Badu had many of us scratching our heads when she announced that she was going to release a line of incense that smell like her vajayjay. While some were confused, more were intrigued by the idea. The “Badu P***y Preminum Incense” sold on the day of their debut in a matter of minutes, 19 to be exact. She revealed the good news on Instagram.

“Well guys, thank you for making our debut of ‘Badussy’… sell out in a matter of 19 minutes,” she said.

For those who weren’t able to get their hands of the Badussy, she announced that she restocked 100 more packs for purchase. According to the site, there are 20 incense per box. The earliest ship date is March 10th and they cost $50.

The “Bag Lady” singer said she played off the joke that once she gets in a relaxed with a man they come out “transformed.”

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” she told 10 Magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

The Dallas, TX native actually burned pairs of her own underwear to give her incense an authentic feel…or should I say smell.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

Badu revealed she no longer wears underwear, so burning them was no issue for her. Essential oils, herbs and resin were also added to the fragrance.

Besides the new fragrance, the Badu World Market also sells hoodies, footwear and t-shirts.