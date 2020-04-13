Monica’s Confident She Holds A Special Place In Ex-Husband Shannon Brown’s Heart — And Mind: “He Not Gon’ Forget Me”

With the return of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on Monday, we can expect a lot of things cast members have been in the news about lately to be spoken on. From hymen gate, Toya Johnson’s engagement and Monica finalizing her divorce to Shannon Brown, there’s a lot to catch up on since last season aired summer 2019.

We will definitely get to see how Monica is moving forward from her split, and how she’s using it in her new music. In an exclusive scene from the premiere, obtained by TheJasmineBrand, Monica is in the studio with Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox trying to put a new album together. She states her interest in putting together something inspired by where she and Shannon stand now — definitely not together, but still important forces in each other’s lives.

“Maybe this album should feel like history. About how you got so much history with somebody that you just can’t get rid of ’em,” she said. “He not gon’ forget me. I’m the only woman he ever married. I got his only daughter.”

But aside from sounding really confident about where she believes she stands in her ex’s life, she spoke fondly of the memories they share, including their wedding day, and how she would like the happiness of that time in their relationship to be conveyed on her album.

“My wedding was still one of the best days of my life,” she said. “I had the most fun surrounded by the most love ever. That’s how I want people to feel when they hear the song, that feeling, that moment.”

As for any further insight into what may have really been the reason behind the couple’s marriage ending, doesn’t seem like we’re going to get it. Monica did briefly touch on the rumors she had to hear because she didn’t divulge who did what, which she didn’t have to.

“I’ve had to endure every opinion possible because I haven’t told nobody what it was,” she said.

Last summer, she did shut down claims about her husband’s alleged infidelity being the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Luckily, for us, it wasn’t another person that was the issue but in the times that I’ve experienced that, I definitely act out very harshly,” she said. “So that part of the growth has been good. Me being hurt repeatedly allowed me to say, ‘Okay, how do you deal with hurt?'”

In the end, Monica has maintained that it’s important to her to keep things as friendly as possible between she and Shannon, for the sake of their family. They even lived together as they went through divorce proceedings.

“You gotta take a back seat to what your children need. School is starting,” she said at the time. “Things are happening, so who’s more important here? I’m not saying that it’s easy but when it’s not easy, it’s not anybody’s business either.”

Monica and Shannon married in 2010 and share daughter Laiyah, born in 2013. She has sons, Rodney Jr. and Romelo, from her previous relationship with rapper Rocko.