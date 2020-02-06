Badussy: Erykah Badu To Release Fragrance And Incense That Smells Like Her Vagina

Move over Gwenyth Paltrow. You’re not the only celebrity offering products made to smell like your vagina. Erykah Badu is also hopping on this train.

And while Paltrow’s announcement was met with eye rolls and irritation, something about this Erykah Badu news feels different. Maybe because Ms. Badu’s vagina is said to be legendary, considering the caliber of men she’s with whom she’s been in relationship.

So about this perfume. According to Complex, the vagina scented fragrance will be available on her online store.

Badu announced this new product, which will be called “Badu Pussy” in an interview with 10 Magazine. She said the scent is an “olfactory tribute to what Badu calls her ‘superpower.’”

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

In order to create the fragrance, Badu said that she burnt some of her underwear. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

Badu said that since she no longer wears underwear, it wasn’t an issue to get rid of so many. “The people deserve it!”

In addition to the fragrance, there is also vagina scented incense.

Badu’s relationship to vaginas is a long one. She’s famously used her social media platforms to instruct women on how to sweeten the taste of their vaginal secretions.

Ladies..For a SWEET vagina

I Drink raw cranberries often.

Now the secrets out. (Reluctantly) ALSO promotes healthy,strong WOMB &bladder. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 18, 2014

And on the more intricate vaginal functions, Badu has also worked as a doula and midwife for years. She first discovered her passion for this work in 2001, after helping her friend deliver a baby naturally.

“I’ve always had a mothering nature. But I didn’t plan on becoming a doula. I just wanted to care for my family and friends,” she said. “When I saw the baby, I cried. I knew what I was supposed to do with my life.”

Badu, who offers her services for free, says that her clients call her “Erykah Badoula” as she is also known on Twitter.

The new scent will be available via her store, Badu World Market, on February 20.