Joycelyn Savage’s parents haven’t given up on their daughter and are calling for her to get in contact with them regarding deaths in the family. Her parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, spoke out to TMZ, and said despite R. Kelly being behind bars awaiting sentencing after his recent conviction, they still have not heard from their daughter.

The Savages told TMZ that they have tried to reach to out through R. Kelly’s team as they always have to inform her about the death of her grandparents. Her father said when he reached out about the death of his father there was no response and now Jonjelyn Savage’s mother has died and they still have not been able to reach her to share the news. They said they are fed up with trying to contact her through third parties and want to hear from their daughter.

“Joycelyn, we need to hear from you directly,” Jonjelyn Savage said. “We always heard from third parties’ information, and we weren’t able to hear from her directly without what I call ‘prison calls,’ where the calls are scripted.”

She added that she wants Joycelyn to come forward so they can have a discussion as a family. Her father chimed in and demanded that she come to her grandmother’s funeral.

“Everybody wants to say she’s grown. Let me hear from a grown woman. I wanna hear from my daughter,” Timothy Savage said. “I don’t want to hear from a third party…Listen, Robert is locked up. All these enablers need to move aside. Joycelyn, I need to see you at that funeral.”

R. Kelly was convicted on eight counts of violating the Mann Act and one count of racketeering on Sept. 27, 2021. He will be sentenced in Brooklyn federal court on May 4, 2022. He is facing 10 years to life in prison. He then has two more trials in Illinois and Minnesota regarding his sexual conduct with underage girls.