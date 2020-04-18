Azriel Clary Sends Heartfelt Message To Joycelyn Savage: ‘You’re Beautiful And Strong And One Day You Will Remember Your Strength Too’

The last time Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage saw each other, they ended up throwing fists during an ugly fight as Clary was moving out of R. Kelly’s apartment while broadcasting on Instagram Live. The disgraced singer’s two live-in girlfriends had come a long way from their days of going to Kelly’s court hearings arm-in-arm. Since then, Clary has reunited with her family and opening up about her horrific experience of being with Kelly. Besides healing from such a traumatic time, she recently shared on her Instagram story that she deeply misses Savage.

In her post, she seems to have forgiven Savage for their physical altercation.

“You’re beautiful and strong and one day you will remember your strength too,” she wrote. “I know leaving was bad but I also know you weren’t yourself because the funny, southern belle, wingspot lovin’, Memphis reppin’ Joy I know would’ve never.”

She also offered Savage some words of wisdom to help her realize her relationship with Kelly is toxic.

“I love you. A man should never hold you back and one that is happy to do so is not a real man. A man that doesn’t not allow you to have a life outside of him is not a man with genuine intentions. Always missing you.”

Kelly remains behind bars for countless criminal sexual abuse and racketeering charges in Illinois, New York and Minnesota for his sexual encounters and relationships with minors. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, is hoping to have Kelly put on house arrest due to the spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons. After his first request was denied, another one was submitted this week. U.S Department of Justice attorneys are arguing that Kelly is a flight risk and a danger to the community and therefore should be keep in jail as he awaits trial. Kelly’s trial in New York will begin September 29th, 2020.