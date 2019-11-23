Joycelyn Savage Comes Forward And Admits She Is R. Kelly’s Victim

Joycelyn Savage has constantly denied allegations that R.Kelly was holding her against her will. She vehemently denied that she was being kept from her family along with Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary during the explosive interview with CBS’ Gayle King. Now that the disgraced singer is behind bars facing sex charges, Savage is coming forward to tell her truth.

Last week she posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying that she was going to be risking her safety by telling her story. Today, it has been revealed that the 23-year-old has partnered with paid content site Patreon to post narratives about her experience with Kelly, and she has posted her first one. She was sworn to secrecy by a NDA but has decided to break her silence.

She spoke about meeting Kelly when she was 17-years-old at a concert and being promised the opportunity to have a music career. He even deemed her the next Aaliyah. She soon dropped out of college and moved in with Kelly when she was 19. That’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time. If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

If she wanted to talk to her family in private, he threatened to not assist her in her career.

“He would always would say ‘All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life’ basically trying to make me do what he wants,” she added.

Her account is very similar to those of the women featured on Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Her parents, Tim and Jonjelyn Savage, were also on the series and discussed their efforts to get Savage to return home.

To read her full story and stay up to date with her posts, visit Patreon.com/joycelynsavage.