“Rob Has Been Lying To Y’all” R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Fight On Instagram Live And Azriel Says She’s Pressing Charges Against Joycelyn Savage

Ever since R. Kelly has been locked away, his whole operation with the young women he was housing and sleeping with has gone awry. The women who were allegedly denied access to cell phones and therefore the outside world, have been using them. And naturally, as young women, they’re on social media. And today, it exposed the truth about a few things.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage both got on Instagram Live today arguing. Joycelyn seemed to take issue with the fact that Azriel had men in R. Kelly’s home. But from the looks of things these men appear to be movers and perhaps even Azriel’s father. In the Instagram Live video, you see that there are boxes labelled with the girl’s names on them.

After the two scream at each other, they drop their phones and clearly engage in some type of physical altercation. You can hear men saying “we have a situation here.” After the altercation, you can hear Azriel telling Joycelyn that she’s going to jail. “You were sleeping with me as a minor.”

Eventually, Azriel comes back to her phone, looking like she’s been hit in the face.

“Call the police off of your phone. Y’all want some tea baby, this is it. Umm hmm.

In another Instagram Live video, Azriel said that she lied for R. Kelly.

“I ain’t even gon cap. Cuz you know what, you know what? Rob has been lying to all of y’all. And that’s the sad part about it. That’s the sad f*cking part about it. And he had people like me lying for him. That’s why we never watched the documentary. So we got on Gayle King, as stupid as can f*cking be…”

Later she tells Joycelyn she’s going to break Kelly’s Grammy’s.

In another Live video, which is currently on her Instagram page, you can watch her press charges against Joycelyn for hitting her in the face.

In other IG stories, she shared text posts saying, “If I could be 17 again…”

And another one, a follower encouraged her to share her story.

But if you follow Azriel, you would see that there have been several clues pointing to her leaving R. Kelly’s home.

First, there was a video of her on Christmas singing. But you may recall that she told Gayle King she hated singing and it was her parents who forced her to do it.

Later she posted this tweet.

We’re sure there will be updates to this story. We’ll keep you posted.