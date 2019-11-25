“It Does Not Sound Like My Sister” Jailyn Savage Believes Someone Is Masquerading As Joycelyn To Get Money
Late last week and over the weekend, we reported that Joycelyn Savage one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, revealed via her social media page that she had something she needed to share and was ready to tell her story. Over the weekend, she shared that she was R. Kelly’s victim via a post shared through Patreon. For those who aren’t familiar, a Patreon is a platform that allows creatives to charge for the content they create.
So Joycelyn was telling her story but there was a price attached to it. Still, with screenshots and gossip blogs being what they are, it wasn’t long before Joycelyn’s words made their way around the internet. After reading them, I couldn’t exactly explain why but I started to wonder if this was really her speaking. I couldn’t help but wonder if she’d had a change of heart all of sudden, why she wouldn’t explain what happened to make her change her perspective. I found myself wishing that that she would release some type of video of herself speaking to show that it was actually her releasing these words. Not to mention, when she started going back and forth with people, including Yung Miami of the City Girls, I wanted sis to stay focused on the topic at hand.
Yesterday, after Joycelyn claimed that Drake was sliding in her DMs, her younger sister, Jailyn, hopped on Instagram Live to present the possibility that perhaps the person releasing these stories is not Joycelyn Savage.
“I’ve been receiving a lot of messages regarding my sister’s situation. So, I’m not sure but usually when someone comes out and speaks something like that or say their life is in danger, they will contact their family. So, I’m praying to God that this is not what I think it is: somebody just trying to get a check off of my sister’s situation. I really pray to God that’s not the case. But I just wanted to make sure everybody knows what’s going on [with] me and my family’s aspect on this situation. We are just as clueless as everybody else.
I’m reading the stories and some of it sounds like it could be her but she’s making all of these slick remarks to different types of celebrities and stuff and it just does not sound like my sister. It sounds like someone is joking to me. It does not sound genuinely like my sister’s situation. So I just wanted to make sure that I clarify that.”