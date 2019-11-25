“It Does Not Sound Like My Sister” Jailyn Savage Believes Someone Is Masquerading As Joycelyn To Get Money

Late last week and over the weekend, we reported that Joycelyn Savage one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, revealed via her social media page that she had something she needed to share and was ready to tell her story. Over the weekend, she shared that she was R. Kelly’s victim via a post shared through Patreon. For those who aren’t familiar, a Patreon is a platform that allows creatives to charge for the content they create.

So Joycelyn was telling her story but there was a price attached to it. Still, with screenshots and gossip blogs being what they are, it wasn’t long before Joycelyn’s words made their way around the internet. After reading them, I couldn’t exactly explain why but I started to wonder if this was really her speaking. I couldn’t help but wonder if she’d had a change of heart all of sudden, why she wouldn’t explain what happened to make her change her perspective. I found myself wishing that that she would release some type of video of herself speaking to show that it was actually her releasing these words. Not to mention, when she started going back and forth with people, including Yung Miami of the City Girls, I wanted sis to stay focused on the topic at hand.

Yesterday, after Joycelyn claimed that Drake was sliding in her DMs, her younger sister, Jailyn, hopped on Instagram Live to present the possibility that perhaps the person releasing these stories is not Joycelyn Savage.