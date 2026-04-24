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Kiara Brokenbrough, Viral Budget Bride, Dies During Childbirth

Kiara Brokenbrough, Bride Who Went Viral For $500 Wedding, Dies During Childbirth

Coming on the heels of Black Maternal Health Week, Kiara's 'unexpected 'death highlights high maternal mortality rates among Black women in the U.S.

Published on April 23, 2026
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Source: Screenshots courtesy of Kiara Brokenbrough Instagram @kiarabrk

Less than a week after celebrating the 10th anniversary of Black Maternal Health Week 2026, the tragic news has been revealed of the death of Kiara Brokenbrough during childbirth. In 2022, the bride on a budget went viral for her stunning $47 wedding dress and breathtaking $500 seaside wedding in her home state of Los Angeles.

On Monday, March 30, Kiara, just 32 years old at the time, died as her son, Jonah, was born, according to an obituary and a GoFundMe launched to support her husband, Joel.

RELATED CONTENT: Woman Goes Viral After Rocking $47 Wedding Dress To Her Scenic $500 Wedding

“Kiara’s last assignment was the gift of her greatest creation, Jonah, a son for her beloved husband,” reads the obituary. It also speaks of her faith in God, love for her family, and Joel, her “gift from God.” In 2016, in Las Vegas, the social media manager met her “soulmate,” a high school basketball coach who also hails from LA and earned a Bachelor of Science last May. After reconnecting in 2018, the two tied the knot less than a month after getting engaged. The couple shared their relationship with her nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

“Jonah, like his parents, is a fighter. He is inspiring his family members and NICU hospital staff with his remarkable improvement. Please continue to pray for those our angel has left behind,” adds the obituary.

The Brokenbroughs had been married for four years and first gained notoriety in 2022 after celebrating their nuptials with an infamous $500 wedding in Los Angeles, which also included Joel’s $100 suit. Just days before welcoming their son, the pair threw a festive gender reveal and baby shower in California. They were in the process of moving back to The Golden State from West Virginia when Kiara, who received a Master of Science last May, died “unexpectedly.”

“Believe it or not, despite my reaction, this baby was PLANNED and PRAYED for… I am just dramatic & couldn’t believe it at first,” the expectant mother wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that included a carousel of images with her family and friends. The touching photos also showed off her baby bump in an all-white shirt and skirt set in front of giant letters spelling “Baby BRK,” with the California mountains in the backdrop.

There are currently no more details surrounding Kiara’s death, including what exactly happened. But coming on the heels of Black Maternal Health Week further highlights the campaign’s objective to advance policy, community-driven care, and cultural healing in an effort to reduce high maternal mortality rates among Black women in the U.S., who are more than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes.

In a follow-up post on the GoFundMe, Joel shared a tribute to his newborn son: “You are truly blessed, and there is great purpose and authority within your bloodline.”

“God, in His perfect timing, will guide how your life is used for His glory. I believe you will accomplish even greater things than I have, and I will be with you every step of the way,” he continued. “I have been entrusted by God with the responsibility to raise you, to teach you His word, and to prepare you to carry forward and fulfill your calling. I have made a covenant with the Lord and with your mother to ensure that you continue the legacy we have begun, honoring God in all that we do.”

As of publication, the fundraiser had received 774 donations and reached $49,000, 90%of it’s $55,000 goal.

MadameNoire extends our deepest condolences and prayers to Joel, baby Jonah, and all of Kiara’s friends, family, and followers during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Geriatric’ Or Not, I’m A Muva — Pregnancy Over Age 40 Is On The Rise & Has Never Looked Better [Op-Ed]

Related Tags

baby Black maternal and infant mortality Black maternal death black maternal health Black Maternal Health Week 2026 Kiara Brokenbrough maternal health maternal health disparities maternal mortality maternal mortality rate wedding wedding costs
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