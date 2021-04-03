MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez had some words, some not-so-nice ones actually, for ex Stevie J’s wife, singer Faith Evans.

It all started after a clip of the couple from a new episode of the OWN series Behind Every Man was released by our brother site Bossip, in which Evans opened up about initially breaking things off with Stevie because he was still allegedly involved with Hernandez at one time.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with his ex. So you know when you kind of told me you guys weren’t together and then shortly thereafter, finding out you still kinda were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away,” she said in a clip from the episode. “Because I’m not a man-stealer, a homewrecker. It was way too much for me. This was the main thing: if you not really serious, please don’t do this to our friendship.”

Evans didn’t say specifically when this occurred, nor did she name Hernandez or sound particularly messy in her comments. Nonetheless, Hernandez caught wind of her remarks when the clip was then posted to Instagram gossip page Onsite! and was none too pleased with being referenced in any way by the singer as an allegedly married woman. Her response, calling the “You Used to Love Me” singer an “old b—h,” was a lot.

“I ain’t been with that man in 4 years. I’m happily with @balisticbeats,” she said of partner DJ Ballistic. “Every time my TV shows bout to drop this ol wore down melted b—h got something to say to stay relevant. B—h you a h– your own husband told me and my husband last week you cheated on him with young n—as and you do all the time.”

Hernandez took it a step further, claiming one of the singer’s sons put her daughter Bonnie Bella in harm’s way.

“I have your husband on recording begging for my forgiveness cause Bonnie could have gotten killed by that animal you call son. That’s why she’s never been under your care since,” she said. “B—h go make a song. And FYI you been sucking stevie d–k for years ejem [sic] before I dropped his sorry a–. Bye h–. And go Watch my 3 TV shows that’s [sic] are currently playing on national TV and streaming Networks.”

Hernandez is never one to be afraid to take it there. We doubt Evans will respond though, because as she’s said before of dealing with Stevie and the women in his life, “I just don’t like the drama.”

She’s been married to the songwriter and producer since 2018 after the two were friends for more than 20 years.