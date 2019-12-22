Is There Trouble In Stevie J And Faith Evans’ Marriage?

Ever since Stevie J tied the knot with Faith Evans, he has been proud to be a married man. The former Bad Boy producer boasted about being a changed man and focusing on his wife and had come a long way since his infamous cheating days on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. But by the looks of posts from Stevie J’s Twitter there seems to be trouble in paradise.

Last night, the father of six sent a few tweets out that give the impression that he has been cheated on himself. He tweeted “Found [out] that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.” He followed that with “Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you.”

His next tweet made it more obvious that he as talking about his wife. “12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day.” He followed that with “Trust no bitch.”

Faith Evans hasn’t said anything via her social media since Stevie J’s posts.

Evans and Stevie J surprisingly tied the knot on July 17th, 2018. The two were long-time collaborators and friends for over two decades and decided to give love a chance back in 2016. Things didn’t work out at first but they then found their way back to each other.

