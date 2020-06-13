Domestic Violence Case Against Faith Evans Has Been Dismissed

After being arrested due to a domestic dispute with her husband Stevie J, Faith Evans will not be prosecuted. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said they cannot prosecute the “Love Like This” singer because Stevie refuses to testify against her, TMZ reports.

Evans was arrested last month after a argument with the Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star turned violent. When the police arrived to their California home, Stevie had scratches and visible injuries so Evans was taken into custody and she received a felony domestic charge. The D.A’s office said that Stevie never had any intentions of having his wife prosecuted or even arrested and just wanted her to leave their home so she could cool off.

Despite their violent encounter, the Grammy-winning couple is still in marital bliss and have no plans on separating Stevie says.

“That’s my wife and I love her! I’m not going anywhere!,” he told The Shade Room recently. “God’s got us.”

He also sent his wife a loving message for her birthday on June 10 via social media.

“Today a true Queen was born and I’m grateful to be your friend & your husband,” he captioned a video. “You are a gem & I appreciate you & love you for allowing me to see what love truly is.”

Stevie J and Evans have known each other for over two decades due to both being signed to Bad Boy Records during the nineties. They got married in 2018.

In December of 2019, there were some hints of their being trouble in paradise after some alarming posts appeared on Stevie’s Twitter.

Tweets that read “Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know” and “12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day” led his followers to thinking Stevie was scorned. He later claimed his account was hacked.

“My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane,” he said. “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”