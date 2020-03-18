Joseline Learned She’d Lost Custody Of Her Daughter In “Marriage Boot Camp” House

For months now, we’ve been reporting about the back and forth custody battle between Joseline Hernandez and her ex and father of her child Steven Jordan aka Stevie J.

Late last year, we reported that a judge granted Stevie primary custody of the former couple’s two-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella. But the decision wasn’t final.

A week later, custody was reversed and Joseline became the primary guardian of her daughter again.

Later, Joseline hopped on social media to deny reports that Stevie had ever been granted custody. But according to clips of this week’s episode of “Marriage Bootcamp,” that just wasn’t true. In fact, in a clip for tomorrow’s episode, we see that Joseline learned of the temporary custody decision while she was filming the reality show.

Naturally, she was devastated.

“The judge gave the father the custody of my baby. Oh my God. It’s being told to me that I have to let m daughter go with her father because my baby daddy is trying to take custody. So I feel like my life is falling apart. I don’t know what to do.”

One of the therapists on the show, Dr. Ish came to console her. As soon as Joseline opens the door to him, she burst into tears before running into another room.

Dr. Ish follows her.

“Look at me. There is no judge on this planet who wants to take a kid away from a mom who’s fit. You are not an unfit mother. It’s beyond a hard situation and it makes you feel like you’re not doing your job as mom doesn’t it? So, you got to make a call to your baby. You’re going to have to say bye for a little while. Because what they need is stability.”

Joseline says, “I can’t turn my baby in, doc. “

Dr. Ish: You have to.

Joseline: But why?

Dr. Ish: Because that’s just the way it is for now.

Later, with a clearer mind Joseline speaks about the whole ordeal, seeming to have her mind made up about how she’s going to forge ahead.

You can watch it all unfold in the clip below.