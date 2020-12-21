Dionne Warwick would like Teyana Taylor to play her in a biopic she casually pitched to Netflix, and it’s likely because the singer looks like her long lost granddaughter.

After asking people if they would be interested in a movie about her life, the legendary singer and new queen of Twitter emphatically stated, “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.”

Taylor was absolutely, positively for it, responding to Warwick with, “When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots…I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

We’d love to see the biopic with Taylor happen, and after digging through the photo crates, we need it to happen based on the similarities in their appearance alone. Check out photos of the two women from over the years where they held their mouths, their gazes and their entire faces the same way. If you’d like to go down a rabbit hole to see ways in which Dionne Warwick and Teyana Taylor look eerily similar, we’ve got you covered.

American singer Dionne Warwick posed in Hyde Park, London in 1965. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and 2 Chainz visit BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios on September 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)