Trick Daddy has disgusted the internet by reminding us of his sexual preferences. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star revealed years back that he enjoys getting his salad tossed during intimate moments and revisited this topic during a visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs.

In a teaser for his upcoming interview, the “I’m A Thug” rapper got candid when asked if the “Eat a Booty Gang” was still in full effect. Trick Daddy replied by saying he was trying to get more women to support giving men’s rear-end some TLC. He then blurted out “I get ate out!”

Intrigued by this statement, NORE asked if he has his legs in the air while being pleasured and he said “It depends!” NORE and DJ EFN erupted in laughter.

The full Drink Champs interview with Trick Daddy will be available on Thursday, September 2.

Trick Daddy began trending on Twitter due to the clip. When curious social media users wanted to know why he was a trending topic, many of them regretted finding out. After Trick started trending, folks began chatting about the 2019 interview singer Tank did where he revealed that was also a member of the “Eat a Booty Gang.” Tank then chimed in on the fun via social media and sang a tune about letting women munch on him.

“I was just minding my business and then I’m getting dragged into @trickdaddydollars business!” he wrote on Instagram. “FYI that man ain’t wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman.. My new single feat @trickdaddydollars ‘Let That Woman Eat’ coming soon! R&B MONEY!”

Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets below.