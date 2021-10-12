MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher is a father again. He revealed on social media that he welcomed his fourth child.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” he captioned a close-up of half of his newborn’s face. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.”

This is his second child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. His baby boy comes a year after he and Goicoechea welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo. He has two sons from his first marriage to Tameka Foster, Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11.

“I’m definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours,” Usher told Good Morning America in 2020 about welcoming children back to back. “This new addition to the family has just been exciting.”

Being a father means more to Usher than any accolade he has received during his career. Even back in 2012 he was adamant about being as present and active as he could be.

“I’m adding to the statistic that there are fathers out there who are there for their children, who are there to raise them, who understand that they have to take that time and really make sure that they make that connection,” he told Black Doctor. “And understand that these kids are future adults – they’re not kids – so if you don’t give them the time and attention they need now, then they’ll be running around and somebody else will be knocking them upside the head or they’ll be incarcerated. That song in itself is kind of a testament to the father that I became.”

The “Rivals” singer didn’t have the best relationship with his father due to him struggling with drug addiction and being absent most of Usher’s life. On Oprah’s Masterclass, he credited Nelly with inspiring him to reach out to his father and agree to do a liver transplant for him.

“I put my anger aside and I have to thank Nelly for it because if he didn’t tell me, ‘you gotta really think about what matters because if he leaves, if he dies and you didn’t try, is that gonna be better than you spending this money to give him this transplant and invest in what you decided to do?”

Congrats to Usher!