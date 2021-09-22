MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie is true to her “ICY GRL” lyrics “can’t stop won’t stop get guap” justice, she just keeps securing the bag.

It was announced earlier today, the hip-hop superstar will host an upcoming Netflix comedy special called Sex: Unzipped.

Describing it as its “funniest, filthiest, and furriest” project to date, the streaming platform detailed that the special will be “a celebration of sexual health and positivity.” It’s set to feature insight from celebrity guests, sex experts, “and a crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life.”

According to Complex, the puppets will also help Saweetie debunk common misconceptions about sex and sexuality.

Stars like Dominique Jackson, London Hughes, Michelle Buteau, and Sam Jay are all confirmed to appear, ensuring the show will be full of laughs. World-renown sex educator Dr. Ruth Westheimer will also pop up as a special guest.

Sex: Unzipped will be available to watch on Oct. 26.

Saweetie’s hosting gig news follows up on her performance at the 11th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival over the past weekend. Despite dealing with some issues regarding her wardrobe, the show went on without a hitch.

“Giving y’all a heads up my outfit never came for my performance today,” the 28-year-old lyricist tweeted before rocking the stage on Sept. 18. “Im hella sad about it but the show must go on. A little bump in the road not gone stop us. So if you see me in my airport clothes on stage today mine ya business.”

Although Sweetie has always been about her bag, she’s put building her ICY GRL empire into overdrive since splitting with Migos rapper Quavo last in March 2021.

Following their split, the “Tap In” rapper shared in an interview that her love life had switched from revolving around Quavo to laying with her pillows, working on her upcoming album Pretty B–ch Music in the studio, “and putting more money into [her] bank account.”

On Instagram several days ago, the money-making rapper announced one of her other recent ventures — a collaborative project with Crocs and Hidden Valley born out of her affinity for fashion and putting ranch dressing on just about everything. In the comments, one fan wrote, “Saweetie gettting all the bags.”

