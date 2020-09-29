Mariah Carey Says Working Motherhood Took A Toll On Her Marriage To Nick Cannon: “The End Of Our Marriage Came Fast”

After welcoming one child, many couples notice that their marriages looks drastically different in comparison to the way that it looked pre-baby. It’s no secret that a new baby can place a serious strain on a union and celebrities are not exempt from this. In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the legendary songstress opened up about her marriage to actor Nick Cannon and the toll that their twins, Morrocan and Monroe, had on their relationship.

“Along with double the joy came double the responsibility,” Mariah explained. “It was a lot of work and a lot of having to be home and available. Making the necessary adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast, as it began. Even though we had prenuptials in place, the divorce took two years to become final and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.”

Ironically, the couple’s desire to have children is also what resulted in their decision to marry so suddenly.

″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.

Despite the challenges of parenthood and the demands of working in the entertainment industry, Mariah believes that she and Nick could have worked through their issues had it not been for their egos.

“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately, it did,” she confessed. “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family.”

Mariah and Nick tied the knot in 2008 before welcoming twins in 2011. By 2014, Nick had filed for divorce and the split was finalized two years later in 2016. Despite all of the negative emotions that fueled their divorce, the two now share a positive co-parenting relationship.

“We will always be family and we make it work,” Mariah wrote. “We still have fun, reminisce, and joke. And we are both certain that Roc and Roe are indeed our light. Every day they give us new life.”