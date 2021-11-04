MadameNoire Featured Video

Jay Z has been notoriously absent from social media for most of its existence. Things changed on Nov. 2, 2021 when Hova finally activated his own Instagram account. For his profile picture, he chose a throwback flick of him from the 1990s boasting a high-top fade and a mouth full of gold teeth. His one and only post was poster for the Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, which he produced and wrote original music for. His Instagram story had a countdown to the premiere of the Western film, which stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Johnathan Majors and Delroy Lindo. Within 24 hours of activating the account, he had over two million followers and his post had over 600,000 likes. But shortly after creating the account, he deleted it.

During his short stay on IG, he chose to only follow his wife Beyoncé.

This isn’t the first time Jigga Man dabbled in the likes of Instagram. Back in 2015, he activated an account and posted a tribute to the late Michael Jackson for his 57th birthday. He quickly deleted his account before it had a chance to be verified.

After he was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, he made another quick appearance on social media when he shared a Twitter post. In his tweet, he shouted out Jaz-O, something he forgot to do during his speech as a 2021 inductee.

“In my excitement, I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible,” he wrote. “Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so. Thank you all again, incredibly humbled by your love.”