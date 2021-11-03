MadameNoire Featured Video

Nenobia Washington, known as BK Tidal Wave on Instagram, died suddenly on October 30, and now details around her mysterious death are being revealed.

According to TMZ, Washington appears to have fallen to her death. When police and paramedics arrived, they found Washington on the ground in front of a building. It is speculated that Washington may have committed suicide and intentionally jumped from six stories high based on preliminary findings. The medical examiner has not yet determined her official cause of death.

When her death was revealed over the Halloween weekend, there were reports that she was missing the day the before. The father of her son, David Jackson, told TMZ those claims are false. He added that Washington spoke to their son Tyeleck the night before her death as well.

Washington’s family has started a GoFundMe for Washington’s funeral arrangements. The original goal was to raise $30,000 but the at the time of publishing $31, 276 was raised.

”Nenobia brought laughter and tears she was loved by many so we are going to make it as nice as we can for her,” Jackson wrote on the B GoFundMe page. “We going pass the original goal we raised for home going so a going to make it a event she would be proud of. We are going have a celebration for The Queen of Brooklyn. The event will be in Brooklyn. The extras leftover will be used to help me take care of Tyeleck. We appreciate everything everyone has done for her.”

Washington, also known as the Queen of Brooklyn, went viral back in 2015, after she was seen in a street interview Hot New Hip Hop.

She was 38-years-old.