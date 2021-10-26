MadameNoire Featured Video

Dubbed #PELETONPARK, Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collection is set to globally release the first drop of its collaboration with Peleton on Nov. 10.

IIn case you missed it, Ivy Park’s Instagram account announced the news on Oct. 22. A promotional video was released to garner anticipation for the soon-to-be-released collection included Peloton instructors Ally Love, Cody Rigsby and Becs Gentry, who all sported some of the collab’s stylish sets.

Another clip featured internationally acclaimed yogi and intersectional body positivity advocate Jessamyn Stanley.

With pops of “Focus Olive,” “Shock Slime” and black, the capsule collection will include 29 pieces ranging from shorts, sports bras, crop tops, hoodies, t-shirts and more. The line will also carry one sneaker, the IVP Ultraboost — and prices will range from $45 to $200. Sizing for the collection is inclusive — running from XXS to 3XL and including a variety of unisex clothing sized up to 14 US.

According to a press release shared by Adidas, the collaborative capsule collection serves as “the first of its kind,” intentionally created to celebrate “the joining of music, sport and fashion” while also helping “empower everyone on their fitness journey.”

“Merging style with function and shining a light on the best of the Adidas x IVY PARK collaboration, the apparel and footwear offering features new and signature style updates inspired by the Peloton brand,” writes Adidas. “This collection has been perfectly created for layering looks; from bike shorts and tights with matching bra, to looser shorts and tees that layer over to complete the look.”

The Adidas x IVY PARK x Peloton collaboration comes after Beyoncé’s unprecedented partnership with the fitness app to launch the Peloton Artist Series and pro-social initiatives last year. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, one of the initiatives included BeyGOOD and Peleton collaborating in late 2020 to provide HBCU students with 2-year Digital Memberships to the fitness app.

If you’re interested, shop the collection online when it drops via adidas.com, apparel.onepeloton.com or in select Adidas stores worldwide.

