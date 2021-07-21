MadameNoire Featured Video

Jay Z was serving looks from his wifey Beyonce’s upcoming new collection from Ivy Park x Adidas. In a recent Instagram post shared by record executive Lenny Santiago, the Brooklyn spitter was modeling a highlighter orange collared, button-up shirt with matching shorts with the Adidas stripes at the sides with a white bucket hat.

Jigga’s drip is from Bey’s Flex Park collection which is a line of swimwear and all things you need for the summer. The swimwear that will be supplied includes one-piece and two-piece swimsuits, swim trunks, cover-ups, slides, tees, a tote bag, bucket hats, bags, men’s short sets, water bottles and more. Each piece from the collection comes in a bright orange hue.

According to Adidas, the Flex Park collection is “capturing the true essence of summer, the swim-centric collection seeks to inspire anyone and everyone to fearlessly FLEX their best selves. Crafted with self-confidence in mind, the capsule’s ethos is defined by the pursuit of an unabashed representation of who you are.” Flex Park is Adidas’ first ever swimwear collection.

Flex Park will be available in sizes XS-4X and will be available July 22nd on adidas.com and in stores on July 23rd.

The unisex slides, which come in sizes 5 to 15, are $75, clothes cost anywhere from $45 to $75 and accessories cost in the range of $40 to $120.

Each time Yonce’ drops new Ivy Park it sells out in a matter of days, so you might want to set your alarms for this one. Her “Black Pack” and the “ICY Park” collection and it sold out in the matter of a weekend.

Yonce’ also makes sure all her favorite celebs have first dibs. In 2020, she supplied a roster of stars with special deliveries of jumbo-sized gift boxes filled of looks from her “This Is My Park” line.