Beyoncé and Jay Z could make history at next year’s Academy Awards. The Carters are in the running to compete against each other in the Best Original Song category. If their songs get the green light, they will be the first ever couple to compete against each other for an Oscar, Variety noted.

Jay Z has two songs that could possibly be chosen for a nomination and both are on the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall, an all-Black casted Western flick that he also co-produced. His track, “Guns Go Bang,” that features Kid Cudi could be the Oscars nod or the movie’s title track. Even though Hova didn’t spit any verses on “The Harder They Fall,” which was sung by Koffee, he co-wrote the song along with the film’s director Jeymes Samuel.

Beyoncé’s upcoming song, “Be Alive,” may be up for an Oscar as well. “Be Alive” will be featured on the soundtrack of King Richard, the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams.

Neither Beyoncé or Jay Z have ever won an Oscar before.

The nominations will be announced February 8, 2022. The Academy Awards will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Making history isn’t foreign to this power couple. Jay Z recently became hip hop’s first billionaire thanks to owning Armand de Brignac, investments in D’Usse, Tidal, Roc Nation, art, real estate and of course music. At the 2021 Grammys, Beyonce broke a record for now having the most Grammys. After four wins that night, her Grammys totaled 28.