Since Wendy Williams isn’t well enough to return to the purple chair, a panel of co-hosts stepped in to take over hosting duties because as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on. Among the guest hosts are regulars who would visit the show for a rundown of hot topics including Elizabeth Wagmeister, Michael Yo Devyn Simone and Bevy Smith.

Smith isn’t new to this. She’s been a dominant voice in Black culture for over two decades. From being a fashion and beauty editor to becoming a TV personality, Smith’s two cents has a high value. If you’re not familiar with who this Harlemnite is, check out five facts you should know about Smith below.

She Got Her Start in Corporate America

Before she was the beauty and fashion maven we know today, Smith worked in the corporate world for 10 years. Smith started her career working at Jeff McKay Inc. as a receptionist and was later promoted to media planner and then media director. She then went on to work as senior director of fashion advertising at Rolling Stone for one year. Smith left after one year and then signed on as fashion and beauty advertising director for Vibe from 1999 to 2005.

She’s An Author

In January 2021, Smith released her memoir, Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie. But adding author to her resume wasn’t her idea.

“Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie was really a book people urged me to write,” she told The Grio. “I was minding my business and my agent says ‘you have to write a book,’ and I said okay, and paid her no mind. And then literally, like a year later she called me and she said Bevy just come into my office, we’re going to just do an outline of stories of yours, and then we’re going to start shopping around for a book deal.”

She’s Worked in Television Before

Stepping in for Wendy Williams isn’t Smith’s first time hosting a television show. For two years, she was the host of Page Six TV. She also hosted her own show on Bravo called Fashion Queens alongside Miss Lawrence and Derek J for three seasons. While hosting Fashion Queens, she received some backlash about exploiting Miss Lawrence and Derek J, who are openly gay and have a keen eye for fierce purses and five-inch heels.

“I’ve seen what people are saying about my boys and I really take offense,” she told MediaBistro. “If they’re being true to who they really are, then what would we have them do? That’s the way they feel comfortable expressing themselves. That’s not something that Bravo makes them do. They found them in high heels with handbags. So I don’t feel that they’re being exploited. If the cameras weren’t on, they would be dressed that way.”

Smith Has a Show On SiriusXM

Smith hosts a radio show under Bravo’s Andy Cohen’s channel Radio Andy titled “Bevelations.” Smith takes the mic each day and gives her unfiltered opinion on everything fashion, pop culture, music, dating and more.