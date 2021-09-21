MadameNoire Featured Video

Last week, Wendy Williams went to a New York City hospital voluntarily for a psychiatric evaluation after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Her brother Thomas Williams, Jr. gave an update about how his big sis is doing on the latest episode of his podcast. Fortunately, his update was hopeful.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright, you know I can’t give all the blow by blows I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show,” he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

Thomas added that the talk show host is under added distress as the one-year anniversary of their mother’s death is approaching.

“It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”





Reportedly, Williams, who has Graves disease, was having health issues when it was announced that she wouldn’t be participating in the promotional activities for the original Sept. 20 premiere of the Wendy Williams Show. After her COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed, the show’s premiere was pushed back to October 4.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” read an Instagram post from her page. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show to begin on Monday, October 4th.”