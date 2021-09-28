MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith want some more junk in their trunks…or at least they considered it at one point.

Ahead of this week’s episode of Red Table Talk, the mother-daughter duo revealed in a sneak peek that they both thought about going under the knife to get a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in order to enhance their assets.

“I’m glad we’re here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one,” Pinkett Smith, 50, told Willow, 20, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Gammy) in the exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE.

“Me too!” Willow replied, adding that after further consideration, she decided not to receive the procedure. “I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway.” Pinkett-Smith chimed in again, noting that she advised her daughter to hit the gym to build up her booty in the past.

“I told her. I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother knows how to do is build a butt,'” the actress joked.

“And you built it to the point that people thought you got surgery,” Pinkett Smith continued.

“No, you’re right,” Willow replies. Gammy then turned the conversation towards the topic of beauty standards for women, adding that the women of today are under pressure to maintain their youthful look. “I just feel like there’s always so much more pressure on woman to look a certain way,” Banfield-Norris explains. “You know it’s all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real.” The mother of two has been open about undergoing plastic surgery in the past, but not for her supple derriere.

In a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, The Maxtrix star revealed that she underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery to fix her bladder issues, PEOPLE cites.

“When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” Pinkett-Smith said at the time. “I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

According to Pinkett-Smith, after three treatments, her bladder woes completely vanished.

The Hey Human founder’s avid workout regimen has also attributed to her youthful glow over the years. Women’s Health notes that the star loves sweating it out with a good cardio session and a number of different routines including towel workouts, yoga, and some good old core exercises. Luckily the family loves to join in for the fun too.

“I used to go so hard on my body. In the gym every day, lifting heavy weights, to have that hard body,” she previously told the outlet. “But now I look my body, it’s softer, it’s not as firm as it was and I’m just learning to love it that way, and not feel that I have to beat my body up to be this muscle-bound thing.”

