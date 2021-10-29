MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman has come forward on TikTok to expose Drake’s sexual practices. Eileen Marie, who goes by EileensGarden on TikTok, claimed that Drake has a member of his entourage who recruits women for the “Champagne Poetry” rapper to have sex with. She promised that this information is true and that her source is someone who works closely with Drake.

“Everything I’m about to tell you is a hundred percent true.” Marie said “And this information came to me from one of the crew members on Drake’s tour. This was the guy who did all the tech stuff. And he told me that Drake has an employee whose job is to go around town looking for super hot girls.”

She continued: “He finds the girls and then he interviews them, and out of all the girls he interviews, he picks the one that he thinks is the best. Then, he drives her to Drake’s place, Drake has sex with her, and then he drives her home. So, basically, Drake has his own private Tinder.”

It looks like folks are focused on telling all of the OVO rep’s business this week. These allegations come after another anonymous source came forward and dished dirt about the Toronto rapper’s love life. The source told Deuxmoi that Drizzy has parted ways with Johanna Leia after a brief love affair. Leia wasn’t present at his 35th birthday bash in Los Angeles, either. The insider claimed Drake is now dating a Miami-based woman who is also a Toronto native.

“Fresh & Fit” podcast host Myron Gaines also made some claims about how Drake interacts with women. On his show, he said that when Drake has events, there’s five to 10 men present but there’s dozens of women in attendance who he ignores the whole night.

“It’s very interesting ’cause I heard this from a couple different girls.” Gaines stated. “When he has his parties or his little private gatherings, there’ll only be five, ten guys, but they’ll be like, fifty to one hundred girls. He’ll just invite them or whatever, but the thing she said is that he never talks to any of the women there.”

“But they’re all there for him, just clamoring for him. That’s what I want guys to put in their minds is that the by-product of his success is the women are coming there chasing him and he doesn’t pay attention to them.” Gaines went on to say.