On the evening of July 8, Drake was spotted on a date with Johanna Leia.

The 34-year-old OVO rapper — whose upcoming album is titled Certified Lover Boy — rented out L.A.’s Dodger Stadium for the night in order to wine and dine the 40-year-old former Bringing Up Ballers star.

On her Instagram, Leia describes herself as “entrepreneur” and “mother.” If you didn’t know, she’s the mother of Sierra Canyon High School basketball player Amari Bailey. The teen, who’s already committed to playing for UCLA when he graduates, named the LA Times‘ “2021 Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year” last month. Notably, he currently plays on the same team as Lebron James’s son Bronny James.

While the details of how she and Drake first met are unclear, it’s no secret that the rapper is an avid basketball fan. Since he’s often been spotted at Bronny and Amari’s games sitting besides Lebron on the sidelines, it’s possible the two met at one of those.

In fact, they were recently spotted sitting alongside Michael B. Jordan at one of the high school games.

On Friday morning, news reporter Chris Cristi shared photos of the couple with a tweet that said, “@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD@ABC7#Drizzy.”

