MadameNoire Featured Video

The last time we got a glimpse into Drake’s love life, he was dating Johanna Leia, mother of rising basketball star Amari Bailey. But in true certified lover boy fashion, the 6 God is already on to the next.

A source told Radar Online that Drake is now dating a new woman who is a Toronto native but based in Miami, Florida.

“He’s no longer with Johanna,” the source claimed.

Leia also wasn’t present at his Narcos-themed 35th birthday bash in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend either. They added that this new mystery woman also had Drake serenaded for his birthday as well. The “Energy” rapper was serenaded with an Arabic zaffa, a musical procession of dancers, singers, drummers and horn players, by the Palestinian-Canadian dabke Al-Asala Dabke Group.

“It’s his new fling that sent him the Arabic dabke to his house for his bday surprise,” the source said.

Leia and Drizzy’s love affair was exposed when ABC 7 helicopters spotted them having an intimate dinner at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium, which he rented out of course.

“@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD@ABC7#Drizzy,” ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christ tweeted back in July 2021.

Drake never confirmed or denied that he and Leia were an item. Drake is has been notoriously silent about his love interests and has never been in a public relationship during his career. He even welcomed his son, four-year-old Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux in silence. His beef with Pusha T exposed that he had become a father so he later confirmed the news.

He’s been romantically linked to Rihanna, Serena Williams and Rashida Jones in the past.